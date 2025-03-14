The US stock market fell on Thursday, Mar. 13, closing 10.1% below its previous peak – a decline that many analysts define as a “correction,” which is a slide ranging from 10% to 20%. A “bear market,” according to Wall Street-speak, arrives when a decline exceeds 20%. The “B” word doesn’t apply, at least
Looking For Safe Havens During A Stock Market Correction
Summary
- The US stock market fell on Thursday, Mar. 13, closing 10.1% below its previous peak – a decline that many analysts define as a “correction,” which is a slide ranging from 10% to 20%.
- Short-term US Treasuries are also resilient in the current climate. The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF closed up yesterday, trading near a record high.
- The WisdomTree Commodity Index is up 2.7% year to date despite a recent setback.
James Picerno is the director of analytics at The Milwaukee Co., a wealth manager that is the adviser to The Brinsmere Funds, a pair of global asset allocation ETFs. He also edits CapitalSpectator.com and The US Business Cycle Research Report (CapitalSpectator.com/premium-research). He is the author of three books, including "Quantitative Investment Portfolio Analytics In R: An Introduction To R For Modeling Portfolio Risk and Return." Previously he was a financial journalist at Bloomberg and before that at Dow Jones.