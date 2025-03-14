With stock markets roiling and displaying tremendous nervousness around escalating tariff wars and the potential for a U.S. recession, valuation multiples have shrunk – particularly in the tech sector. But in my view, now more than ever is a great time to
Docusign: Healthy Billings Amid An Appealing Valuation, Time To Dive Back In (Upgrade)
Summary
- Docusign vaulted up ~15% higher after a strong Q4 earnings print, featuring a re-acceleration in billings growth to 11% y/y and an improvement in net retention rates.
- The company benefits from large untapped markets, impressive efficiency, and a clear category leadership, making it a solid longer-term investment.
- Trading at attractive valuation multiples near ~5x forward revenue, Docusign is still below recent peaks, giving investors an opportune entry point.
- The company recently kicked off a new product, intelligent agreement management (IAM) driven by AI, which has helped to re-spur growth rates, particularly with large enterprises.
