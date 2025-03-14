After the market closed on March 13th, shares of Radius Recycling, Inc. (NASDAQ: RDUS ) skyrocketed, more than doubling in after-hours trading. This came after news broke that the business had agreed to be acquired by

Crude Value Insights offers you an investing service and community focused on oil and natural gas. We focus on cash flow and the companies that generate it, leading to value and growth prospects with real potential.

Subscribers get to use a 50+ stock model account, in-depth cash flow analyses of E&P firms, and live chat discussion of the sector.

Sign up today for your two-week free trial and get a new lease on oil & gas!