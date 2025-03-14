Reddit, Inc. (NYSE:RDDT) shares are down more than 40% from all-time highs and I argue that the recent sell-off offers a fantastic buying opportunity for long-term focused value investors. For me, Reddit hits all the marks of an ultra-high-quality business, qualities
Reddit: I Expect Shares To Rebound Aggressively
Summary
- Reddit shares are down 40%, presenting a fantastic buying opportunity for long-term value investors due to its high-quality business characteristics.
- Reddit boasts explosive growth, immense brand equity, strong network effects, minimal marketing needs, and low CAPEX, making the business highly scalable and profitable.
- Free cash flow for 2027 is projected at $900 -1,200 million, suggesting a cheap forward multiple of 18-23x.
- I expect Reddit shares to rebound aggressively, driven by its robust growth outlook and attractive cash flow potential.
