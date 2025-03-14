Tuniu Corporation (TOUR) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Tuniu Corporation (NASDAQ:TOUR) Q4 2024 Earnings Conference Call March 14, 2025 8:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Mary Chen - Director of Investor Relations

Donald Dunde Yu - Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Anqiang Chen - Financial Controller

Conference Call Participants

Operator

Hello, and thank you for standing by Tuniu’s 2024 Fourth Quarter and Full-Year Earnings Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. After management's prepared remarks, there will be a question-and-answer session. Today's conference is being recorded. If you have any objections, you may disconnect at this time.

I would now like to turn the meeting over to your host for today's conference call, Director of Investor Relations, Mary.

Mary Chen

Thank you, and welcome to our 2024 fourth quarter and full-year earnings conference call. Joining me on the call today are Donald Yu, Tuniu's Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer; and Anqiang Chen, Tuniu's Financial Controller. For today's agenda, management will discuss business updates, operational highlights and financial performance for the fourth quarter and fiscal year 2024.

Before we continue, I refer you to our Safe Harbor statement in earnings press release, which applies to this call as we will make forward-looking statements. Also, this call includes discussions of certain non-GAAP financial measures. Please refer to our earnings release, which contains a reconciliation of non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures. Finally, please note that unless otherwise stated, all figures mentioned during this conference call in RMB.

I would now like to turn the call over to our Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Donald Yu.

Donald Dunde Yu

Thank you, Mary. Good day, everyone. Welcome to our fourth quarter and full-year 2024 earnings conference call. 2024 has been a year filled with achievements and milestones for Tuniu. With the recovery of the tourism market, our business is