Nike, FedEx To Report Results As Investors Await Fed's Latest Economic Projections

Investors will be focused on the Federal Reserve’s meeting next week, which will see it release its latest Summary of Economic Projections on Wednesday along with its latest decision on interest rates. Almost all market participants expect the Federal Open Market Committee to keep the fed funds rate at between 4.25% and 4.5%, according to the CME Group’s FedWatch Tool. Investors will also be looking at Monday’s report on retail sales for last month and February’s print on housing starts set for release on Tuesday. Meanwhile, Canada will release data on inflation in February, while the European Union will release its inflation data on Wednesday.

Nike (NKE), FedEx (FDX), General Mills (GIS), Micron Technology (MU), and Five Below (FIVE) will report earnings next week.

Earnings spotlight: Monday, March 17 - Science Applications International (SAIC) and FinVolution (FINV). See the full earnings calendar.

Earnings spotlight: Tuesday, March 18 - KE Holdings (BEKE), XPeng (XPEV), Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME), ZTO Express (ZTO), and HealthEquity (HQY). See the full earnings calendar.

Earnings spotlight: Wednesday, March 19 - General Mills, GDS Holdings (GDS), Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings (OLLI), Sportradar (SRAD), and Five Below (FIVE). See the full earnings calendar.

Earnings spotlight: Thursday, March 20 - Accenture (ACN), Nike, Micron Technology, FedEx, and Darden Restaurants (DRI). See the full earnings calendar.

Volatility watch: Tesla (TSLA) and D-Wave Quantum (QBTS) have a high level of implied volatility based on options trading. Sunrun (RUN) and MicroVision (MVIS) head into the new week