Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. - Eletrobrás (EBR) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. - Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR) Q4 2024 Earnings Conference Call March 14, 2025 10:00 AM ET
Company Participants
Ivan de Souza Monteiro - CEO
Eduardo Haiama - VP of Finance and IR
Marcelo de Siqueira Freitas - VP of Legal Affairs
Rodrigo Limp - EVP of Regulation, Institutional, Market Regulation and Corporate Relations
Elio Wolff - VP of Strategy and Business Development
Conference Call Participants
Daniel Travitzky - Safra
Bruno Amorim - Goldman Sachs
Fillipe Andrade - Itau BBA
Andre Sampaio - Santander
Antonio Junqueira - BTG
Joao Pimentel - Citi
Operator
Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to Eletrobras' Conference to discuss Results for the Fourth Quarter '24. Present here today are Mr. Ivan de Souza Monteiro, CEO of Eletrobras; Mr. Eduardo Haiama, VP of Finance and Investor Relations, Mr. Antonio Varejao de Godoy, VP of Operations and Safety; Ms. Camila Araujo, VP of Governance, Risks, Compliance and Sustainability; Mr. Elio Wolff, VP of Strategy and Business Development; Mr. Italo Freitas, VP of Commercialization; Mr. Juliano Dantas, VP of Innovation, R&D, Digital and IT; Mr. Marcelo de Siqueira Freitas, VP of Legal Affairs; Mr. Renato Carreira, VP of Procurement and Services and Interim VP of People, Management and Culture; Mr. Robson Pinheiro de Campos, VP, President of Expansion Engineering; and Mr. Rodrigo Limp.
We would like to inform you that this event is being recorded and will be made available on the company's Investor Relations website, both in Portuguese and English. For those who require simultaneous translation, we have the tool available via the close labeled interpretation. Choose your preferred language. For those listening to the video conference in English, there is an option to mute the original audio in Portuguese by clicking on mute original audio. [Operator Instructions]
Before we proceed, we would like to clarify
- Read more current EBR analysis and news
- View all earnings call transcripts