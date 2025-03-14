Emerald Holding, Inc. (EEX) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Emerald Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EEX) Q4 2024 Earnings Conference Call March 14, 2025 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Herve Sedky - CEO and President

David Doft - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Allen Klee - Maxim Group

Barton Crockett - Rosenblatt Securities

Operator

Good morning, and welcome to the Emerald Holdings, Inc. Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2024 Earnings Conference Call.

Before we begin, let me remind everyone that this call will include certain statements that constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. This includes remarks about future expectations, beliefs, estimates, plans, and prospects. In particular, the company's statements about projected results for 2025 are forward-looking statements. Such statements are subject to a variety of risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated or implied by such statements. For a discussion of these risks, uncertainties, and other factors, please refer to the company's SEC filings, including its most recently filed periodic reports on Form 10-K and Form 10-Q. As well as the company's earnings release, all of which can be found on the company's Investor Relations website. The company does not undertake any duty to update such forward-looking statements.

Additionally, during today's call, management will discuss non-GAAP measures, which it believes can be useful in evaluating the company's performance. Presentation of this additional information should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for results prepared in accordance with US GAAP. The reconciliation of these non-GAAP measures to their most comparable GAAP measures can be found in the company's earnings release, which is available on the company's Investor Relations website. I would now like to turn the call over to Mr. Herve Sedky, President and Chief Executive Officer. Please go ahead.

Herve Sedky

Thank you, Calvin, and good morning, everyone, and