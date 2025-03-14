K+S Aktiengesellschaft (KPLUY) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

K+S Aktiengesellschaft (OTCQX:KPLUY) Q4 2024 Results Conference Call March 13, 2025 8:00 AM ET
Company Participants
Julia Bock - Head of Investor Relations
Burkhard Lohr - Chief Executive Officer
Jens Keuthen - Member of the Board of Executive Directors
Christian Meyer - Chief Financial Officer
Conference Call Participants
Aron Ceccarelli - Berenberg
Christian Faitz - Kepler Cheuvreux
Konstantin Wiechert - Baader
Michael Schaefer - ODDO
Axel Herlinghaus - DZ Bank
Joel Jackson - BMO
Tristan Lamotte - Deutsche Bank
Angelina Glazova - J.P. Morgan
Lisa De Neve - Morgan Stanley
Julia Bock
Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to the K+S Full Year 2024 Earnings Call. We hope you had a chance to review our posted slides as well as our documents available on our website. After some opening remarks by Dr. Lohr, we will directly jump into Q&A.
Some technical notes. Please refer to our disclaimer on Page 2 of the presentation. Then a note on data privacy. Please note that the team session will be recorded, webcasted and be available as a replay on our homepage afterwards. People asking a question in the Team session have to be aware that by turning on the camera and microphone, they give consent to saving and replaying video and audio sequences.
Now I would like to turn over to Dr. Lohr for the opening remarks.
Burkhard Lohr
Thank you, Julia. Ladies and gentlemen, a warm welcome from the 3 of us as well. Despite the challenging environment of low potash prices, we have successfully demonstrated that we are on track. At €62 million, free cash flow was better than expected. EBITDA reached €558 million. Again, we benefited from our global positioning and our strong specialties business. For the full year 2025, we expect EBITDA to range between €500 million and €620 million. This translates into a midpoint at about the level of 2024.
- Read more current KPLUY analysis and news
- View all earnings call transcripts