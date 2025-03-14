Samsonite Group S.A. (SMSEY) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Samsonite Group S.A. (OTCPK:SMSEY) Q4 2024 Results Conference Call March 13, 2025 8:00 AM ET

Company Participants

William Yue - Vice President, Investor Relations

Kyle Gendreau - Chief Executive Officer

Reza Taleghani - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Erwan Rambourg - HSBC

Kai Sheng - Haitong Securities

Dustin Wei - Morgan Stanley

William Yue

Thank you very much, operator, and thank you, everyone, for taking the time to join the call. Today, we have our CEO, Mr. Kyle Gendreau; and our CFO, Mr. Reza Taleghani with us to present our 2024 final results. And to begin, our CEO, Mr. Gendreau, will have a few opening remarks. Thank you very much.

Kyle Gendreau

Okay. Thanks, William. Thanks, everyone, for joining us. I'm on Page 5. I'm sure William will turn the pages for us.

We delivered top line growth in Q4, with improving sequential sales trend improvements across all of our regions. Our net sales for Q4 were $942 million, an increase of 1% in constant currency, compared to our Q4 last year that was up 21% versus 2019. Our top line sales growth was in line with our outlook and again, improved across all regions. I'll show you that in a second. Our gross margin was very strong and remains robust, 60.2%, up 30 basis points to Q4 of the prior year, really driven off of discipline on promotion and discount that continues off the back of real SKU transformation during the pandemic, successful investments in brand elevation across all of our brands and increased share, particularly in Q4, increased share