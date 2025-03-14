Liontown Resources Limited (LINRF) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Liontown Resources Limited (OTCPK:LINRF) Q2 2025 Results Conference Call March 14, 2025 9:30 PM ET

Antonino Ottaviano - Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer

Adam Smits - Chief Operating Officer

Jon Latto - Chief Financial Officer

Grant Donald - Chief Commercial Officer

Hugo Nicolaci - Goldman Sachs

Levi Spry - UBS

Kate McCutcheon - Citi

Glyn Lawcock - Barrenjoey

Adam Baker - Macquarie

I will now hand over to Mr. Tony Ottaviano.

Antonino Ottaviano

Thanks, Billy, and good morning or afternoon to listeners. Thank you for joining us today. There is joining me, Tony Ottaviano, the Managing Director, is Jon Latto, our Chief Financial Officer; and Adam Smits, our Chief Operating Officer. Today's presentation is really a build from our 14th of January -- 21st of January presentation on our physical quarterly and cash flow results. We have now presented today our half-year financial results. So if we move along to our next few slides, the important information.

We'll get to the first slide. Next one, please. Okay. Just summarizing, we should start with our safety and ESG performance. And again, I'm very pleased to announce some very good results.

We know the journey for safety is never complete, and we're vigilant. And in fact, my message to our staff today on these results started with our safety measures that we need to be vigilant in how we focus on the well-being of our employees, our contractors, and all our other supporters and partners. In terms of our ESG, we -- for the half, we delivered over 80% renewable power from our hybrid power station, and we continue to optimize the performance of that hybrid power station as we build our power consumption or power draw from the plant. Our female participation in our workforce is in a strong 23%, and