DiaSorin S.p.A. (DSRLF) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

DiaSorin S.p.A. (OTCPK:DSRLF) Q4 2024 Results Conference Call March 14, 2025 12:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Carlo Rosa - CEO

Piergiorgio Pedron - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Kavya Deshpande - UBS

Maja Pataki - Kepler

Aisyah Noor - Morgan Stanley

Dylan van Haaften - Stifel

Odysseas Manesiotis - BNP Paribas

Natalia Webster - RBC Capital Markets

Jan Koch - Deutsche Bank

Shubhangi Gupta - HSBC

Operator

Good afternoon. This is the Chorus Call Conference operator. Welcome, and thank you for joining the DiaSorin Full Year 2024 Results Conference Call. As a reminder, all participants are in listen-only mode. After the presentation, there will be an opportunity to ask questions. [Operator Instructions]

At this time, I'll turn the conference over to Mr. Carlo Rosa, CEO of DiaSorin. Please go ahead, sir.

Carlo Rosa

Yes. Thank you, operator. Good afternoon, and welcome to the full year conference call. We're going to make first some comments on the full year results and then I move to the quarter four.

In 2024, revenue and profitability are in line with the planned budget and the guidance despite geopolitical tensions and macroeconomic headwinds. Specifically, when it comes to the immunoassay business, we performed very well in the main geography, U.S. and Europe, whereas, as we will see later, we continue to experience difficult situations in China, although that represents a very small portion of our revenues.

When it comes to molecular, molecular overall in the year performed better than the initial assumptions. Clearly, this for us has been a transition year because we launched successfully the LIAISON PLEX with the respiratory panel. And this better result of molecular over the year clearly compensated the LTG softer performance compared to expectations because of the life science situations, as we've been discussing over the last quarters.

And overall, from