Spotify: User Strength Quells My Concerns (Rating Upgrade)

Gary Alexander
30.65K Followers
(10min)

Summary

  • I'm upgrading Spotify to a neutral rating after the company's strong Q4 results, which showed much better Premium and total MAU adds than expected.
  • The company enjoyed a successful Q4 Wrapped campaign, but we should be careful as Q4 user strength may be a pull-forward from future quarters.
  • The company's outlook for Q1 calls for a much slower uptake of new users.
  • Spotify's current valuation at ~5x EV/FY25 revenue is tough to defend given its mid-30s gross margins and mid-teens growth rate.

Spotify on iPhone 6

hocus-focus

Though fear has gripped the markets again, one old market adage still remains true: the best time to buy is when others are fearful. And despite the looming cloud of a potential U.S. recession, a number of growth companies recently reported excellent holiday-quarter

This article was written by

Gary Alexander
30.65K Followers
With combined experience of covering technology companies on Wall Street and working in Silicon Valley, and serving as an outside adviser to several seed-round startups, Gary Alexander has exposure to many of the themes shaping the industry today. He has been a regular contributor on Seeking Alpha since 2017. He has been quoted in many web publications and his articles are syndicated to company pages in popular trading apps like Robinhood.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About SPOT Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on SPOT

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
SPOT
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News