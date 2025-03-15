Though fear has gripped the markets again, one old market adage still remains true: the best time to buy is when others are fearful. And despite the looming cloud of a potential U.S. recession, a number of growth companies recently reported excellent holiday-quarter
Spotify: User Strength Quells My Concerns (Rating Upgrade)
Summary
- I'm upgrading Spotify to a neutral rating after the company's strong Q4 results, which showed much better Premium and total MAU adds than expected.
- The company enjoyed a successful Q4 Wrapped campaign, but we should be careful as Q4 user strength may be a pull-forward from future quarters.
- The company's outlook for Q1 calls for a much slower uptake of new users.
- Spotify's current valuation at ~5x EV/FY25 revenue is tough to defend given its mid-30s gross margins and mid-teens growth rate.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.