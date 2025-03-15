Some of the most compelling opportunities lie just outside the periphery of many traditional portfolios. We believe this is the case for the $73 billion California carbon market, which has seen trading volume grow nearly 250% in the last five years.
California Carbon: Policy, Positioning, Performance
Summary
- California carbon allowance prices currently trade around $30.50.
- The strong CCA investment thesis has been in place for some time but is increasingly interesting today as prices have returned toward the floor.
- The recent weakness we have seen was due to the reform policy implementation being pushed back by a year.
Krane Funds Advisors, LLC is the investment manager for KraneShares ETFs. KraneShares offers innovative investment solutions tailored to three key pillars: China, Climate, and Uncorrelated Assets. Our team is determined to provide industry-leading, differentiated, and high-conviction investment strategies that offer access to key market trends. Our mission is to empower investors with the knowledge and tools necessary to capture the importance of these themes as an essential element of a well-designed investment portfolio.