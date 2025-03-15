Groupon: Looking Better In The Short Term, But Is The Long Term Really Safe? (Rating Upgrade)

Summary

  • Groupon has shown unexpected billings growth in Q4, suggesting a potential turnaround and healthier outlook for 2025, despite recent technical missteps.
  • I'm upgrading Groupon to a neutral rating given its substantial turnaround in billings performance in North America, though I think a number of risk factors continue to give me pause.
  • Risks include a weak brand perception, competition from other platforms, and potential technical issues with upcoming international website rollouts.
  • Despite positive near-term trends, Groupon's valuation at ~7.5x adjusted EBITDA isn't exactly cheap enough to immediately jump on, making a "watch and wait" approach advisable rather than immediate investment.
Groupon Website

seewhatmitchsee

Amid the sharp reversion in the stock markets over the past few weeks, something surprising is the fact that a number of smaller-cap, traditionally riskier rebound plays have seen massive upsides amid the sea of red.

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) is

