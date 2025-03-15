Is Europe Becoming Great Again? Find Out

Mar. 15, 2025 12:51 AM ETS&P 500 Index (SPX), DJI, NDX, SP500, , , ,
Multiplo Invest
1.19K Followers
(6min)

Summary

  • Global uncertainty is rising, weighing on US stocks, while strategic sectors in Europe are showing strength. Trump’s decision to cut aid to Ukraine has boosted defense spending in Europe.
  • Despite growth, Europe faces fiscal challenges, limiting its long-term potential.
  • A strategically selected portfolio remains the best approach in the current market environment.

dynamic digital world map emphasize Western Europe continental for AI powered global network and connectivity big data transfer and cyber technology network information exchange and telecommunication concept.

greenbutterfly

Investment Thesis

The start of the new presidential term has been turbulent for the stock market. Volatility had already marked the last week, amid several geopolitical events, however, the drop seen on Monday has spooked investors even more.

This article was written by

Multiplo Invest
1.19K Followers
More than 5 years of experience in equity analysis in LatAm. We provide our clients with in-depth research and insights to help them make informed investment decisions.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About SPX Ticker

SymbolLast Price% Chg
52 Week High
52 Week Low
Open
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on SPX

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
SP500
--
NDX
--
DJI
--
SPX
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News