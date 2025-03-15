As tourism continues to rebound, tourist accommodations are regaining their demand and popularity. Amid the competition among hotels and vacation rentals, timeshares remain one of the favorite options across the world. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:
Marriott Vacations: Time To Own Shares In This Timeshare
Summary
- Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation shows strong financial performance with an 11.1% YoY revenue increase, despite inflationary pressures.
- VAC's strategic locations and large market presence drive growth, targeting high-net-worth individuals and leveraging tourism resilience.
- The stock is underpriced with improving technicals, offering a 22.8% upside potential based on DCF and Dividend Discount Models.
- Despite weak momentum, VAC's solid fundamentals and growth prospects make it an ideal buy for investors.
