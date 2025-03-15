Since going public in 2020, AirBnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) has not been a great stock to own for investors. It certainly has had its moments in its first year when it exceeded $200 per share on multiple occasions, which was much
AirBnb: An Outstanding Business Now At A Reasonable Price
Summary
- AirBnb's business model is exceptional, generating significant cash flow with minimal capital expenditures, making it a strong long-term investment despite its stock volatility.
- The company's ability to earn interest on customer prepayments and its strong cash position highlight its financial strength and operational efficiency.
- Expansion into new markets and adjacent businesses, while risky, offers substantial growth potential, similar to Amazon's early strategy.
- Despite short-term market fluctuations, AirBnb's profitability and growth prospects make it an attractive buy, especially at current discounted prices.
