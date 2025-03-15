The fourth quarter earnings season ended on a fairly upbeat note, with S&P 500 EPS growth settling around 18.3% YoY.1 While most of the information provided in earnings reports is backwards looking, much of the forward-looking guidance was
Companies From This Sector Are Lowering Guidance Ahead Of Q1 Earnings Reports
Summary
- The Q4 2024 earnings season ended on a high note with S&P 500® EPS growing 18.3% YoY.
- This week, three major airlines issued 8-Ks to lower the previous earnings and sales guidance given in those Q4 reports.
- Delta kicks off Q1 airline reports when they release results on April 9 (unconfirmed, projected based on historical earnings report dates.
