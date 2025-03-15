Trade war uncertainty has put stock markets on edge over the past several weeks as the Trump administration has announced, delayed, implemented, and paused tariffs. (In that time, other countries have retaliated with their own tariffs.) As events unfold, it's important to look back
Tariffs Rattle Stock Markets, But Long-Term Impact Is Unclear
Summary
- Trade war uncertainty has put stock markets on edge as tariffs have been announced, delayed, implemented, and paused.
- While we may see lots of short-term market volatility, it may not have a meaningful long-term market impact.
- Why the optimism? Because the market impact of the 2018-2019 US-China trade war subsided quickly once a resolution was reached.
Kristina Hooper, CFP, CAIA, CIMA, ChFC, is Global Market Strategist at Invesco US. She earned a B.A. from Wellesley College, a J.D. from Pace Law and an M.B.A. in finance from NYU, where she was a teaching fellow in macroeconomics.