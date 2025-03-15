Broadcom: Sell Off Creates A Buying Opportunity
Summary
- Broadcom offers balanced exposure to AI and traditional semiconductors. AI workloads are increasingly shifting to inference, creating greater opportunity for Broadcom's customer silicon solutions.
- The recent market sell-off presents a buying opportunity; Broadcom's stock is down 30% from its highs, hitting support at $180.
- Strong Q1 2025 earnings with 25% revenue growth and 45% EPS growth; AI-related revenue surged 77%, highlighting robust financial performance, especially compared to big tech peers.
- Risks include revenue concentration from major tech customers and potential reduced compute demand, but Broadcom's flexible silicon solutions mitigate these concerns.
