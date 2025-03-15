Changing Prospects For The Yen

Brandywine Global Investment Management
643 Followers
Summary

  • To address Japan's inflation problem and manage inflation expectations, the Bank of Japan needs to continue to hike rates.
  • The yen has been undervalued and underowned, but the underappreciated yen’s prospects may be changing.
  • While we remain biased against Japanese government bonds, we continue to be constructive on the yen.

By Carol Lye

Japan has an inflation problem. To address that problem and manage inflation expectations, the Bank of Japan (BOJ) needs to continue to hike rates. Meanwhile, the yen has been undervalued and underowned. However, the underappreciated yen’s prospects may be changing.

