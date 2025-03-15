Stitch Fix Moves In The Right Direction But The Stock Remains A Hold
Summary
- Stitch Fix shows operational improvements with higher revenue per active client and lower SG&A, but remains unprofitable and shrinking, warranting a Hold rating.
- Gross margin improved to 44.5% and SG&A expenses decreased significantly, indicating better operational discipline and potential for future profitability.
- New management's strategic changes, including increased item count per Fix and better inventory management, are positive, but growth inflection is needed for profitability.
- Despite positive operational trends, Stitch Fix's valuation remains unattractive due to ongoing unprofitability and structural uncertainties, making it a cautious investment.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.