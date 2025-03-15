SoFi: Student Loan Changes Are Good
Summary
- SoFi Technologies has shown strong performance, with shares up 8% since October, outperforming the S&P 500, which is down nearly 5%.
- The company has achieved multiple GAAP-profitable quarters and a full year of GAAP net income in 2024, indicating sustainable, long-term profitability.
- SoFi's customer base is growing rapidly, with a 34% year-over-year membership increase and 40% of new members adopting a second product within 30 days.
- Despite a recent pullback in shares, SoFi's robust revenue and EPS growth, along with favorable regulatory changes. I think this presents a prime buying opportunity for long-term investors.
