Summary

  • Strong RPO (an indicator of revenue backlog) growth in recent quarters gives me confidence in SMCI's ambitious $40 billion FY26 revenue outlook.
  • Margin erosion concerns are starting to be reflected in stock expectations, which I view as a positive sign as some sources of bad news gets priced in.
  • Valuations have moderated sharply, and the stock seems attractive given the high-growth potential ahead. SMCI vs SPX500 also looks primed for an alpha-generating move.
  • A diminishing trend of result surprises vs consensus in recent quarter is not ideal. But the market's ask is not excessive, as it is pricing in less than management's guidance.
  • Elevated net working capital intensity, particularly due to low payable days from key related parties is a risk monitorable.

Missing jigsaw puzzle with text PORTFOLIO.A portfolio typically refers to a collection or selection of items or assets, such as investments, artwork, projects, or samples of work.

Abu Hanifah

Performance Assessment

In my last update on Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI), I had stated that it was important to buy before the company's deadline to file its FY24 10-K, Q1 FY25 10Q and

Providing alpha-generating investment ideas. I am an independent investor managing my family's portfolio, primarily via a Self Managed Super Fund. You can expect my articles to deliver a clearly structured, evidence-based thesis. But first and foremost, I encourage readers to judge me on my performance.I have a generalist approach as I explore, analyze and invest in any sector so long there is perceived alpha potential vs the S&P500. The typical holding period ranges between a few quarters to multiple years.It is a good idea to review the ratings history for the articles published by authors. This gives you another indication of how often the author's recommendations work out, which is a proxy for genuine investing and alpha-generating skill.Associated with Seeking Alpha account VishValue Research.

