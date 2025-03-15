Correction For Large, Near-Bear For Small

MV Financial
973 Followers
Summary

  • As of Thursday’s close, the S&P Small Cap 600 index was down -19.2 percent from the November 25 high, just shy of the technical bear market threshold of minus 20 percent.
  • By comparison, the S&P 500 index of large-cap stocks was down a bit over ten percent on Thursday from its last record high of February 19.
  • The relatively poor performance of small-cap stocks in this environment is perhaps unsurprising.

The economic uncertainty we talked about in last week’s commentary has led to a turn for the worse in financial markets this week, and for one asset class, in particular. Small-cap US stocks last set a record high in late

MV Financial is a Washington DC-area asset manager offering investment advisory services through MV Capital Management, a Registered Investment Advisor. We specialize in deep research across a wide range of asset classes and investment vehicles, with the goal of transforming knowledge into actionable investment solutions for our individual, family and institutional clientele.

