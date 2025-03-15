Earnings of Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) will likely bounce back up this year on the back of net interest margin expansion. Upcoming re-pricing of loans will lift the margin. Furthermore, I’m expecting non-interest expenses to dip this year because of the
Bank of Marin Bancorp: Downgrading To Hold Even Though Continued Margin Expansion Will Likely Boost Earnings
Summary
- Upcoming loan re-pricing will maintain the net interest margin’s growth momentum.
- There is hope that loan growth can improve because of the condition of the existing loan pipelines. Moreover, the economic health of BMRC’s markets is satisfactory.
- I’m raising my EPS estimate to $1.45 from my previous estimate of $1.23 because I’m changing my net interest margin estimate.
- The year-end target price suggests a price upside of 4.6%. Further, the dividend yield is 4.5%. Based on the total expected return, I’m downgrading BMRC to a hold rating.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.