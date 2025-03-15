China's Gold Market Update: Investment Robust In February

World Gold Council
723 Followers
Summary

  • Gold’s strength sustained - during the period from 27 January to 28 February 2025, the LBMA Gold Price PM was up by 3.4% and the Shanghai Benchmark Gold Price PM rose by 4.3%.
  • The People’s Bank of China continued to announce gold purchases in the month, adding 5t to its gold holdings.
  • In the near future, we believe that investment demand for gold will likely stay robust – despite potential fluctuations as the gold price changes – and gold jewellery consumption may start to stabilise should the local gold price remain steady and the economic picture continues to improve.

Gold bar with japanese yen bills

Brostock/iStock via Getty Images

Highlights

  • Gold’s strength sustained: during the period from 27 January to 28 February 2025 – taking account of the Chinese New Year’s (CNY) holiday1 – the LBMA Gold Price PM was up by 3.4% and the

The World Gold Council is the market development organization for the gold industry. Our purpose is to stimulate and sustain demand for gold, provide industry leadership, and be the global authority on the gold market. We are a unique organization that delivers tangible benefits to the gold industry. We are an active force within the market, working with a large and diverse set of partners to create access, drive innovation and stimulate demand, while providing a collective voice for our members. We provide insights into the international gold markets, helping people to understand the investment qualities of gold and its role in meeting the social and environmental needs of society. For more information visit www.gold.org.

