My first and only article about The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) was published about five years ago. Back then, I argued that Estée Lauder was a strong business, but I saw the stock as overvalued. In the quarters following the
Estée Lauder Is Finally A 'Buy'
Summary
- Estée Lauder's stock has declined over 80% from its peak, but it's not a screaming "Buy" due to previous overvaluation.
- Recent quarterly results show significant revenue and profit declines, with only the Fragrance and Hair Care segments showing slight growth.
- Despite a high debt-equity ratio, the balance sheet remains solid, and the new strategy aims to drive growth through consumer focus and cost-cutting.
- Intrinsic value calculations suggest Estée Lauder is undervalued but not significantly; it remains a good long-term investment with potential for recovery.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of PYPL either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.