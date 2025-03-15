26 U.S. REITs Hike Dividend Payments In February

Mar. 15, 2025 5:20 AM ET, , , ,
Markit
3.29K Followers
(3min)

Summary

  • Twenty-six publicly traded real estate investment trusts in the US declared increases to their regular dividends in February, according to S&P Global Market Intelligence data.
  • Hotel REIT DiamondRock Hospitality announced the largest dividend increase in February, raising its quarterly cash payout by 166.7% to 8 US cents per share, payable to shareholders on April 11.
  • The surge in dividend hikes in February raised the number of US REITs that increased dividends in the first two months of 2025 to 29, accounting for 18.6% of all REITs, according to Market Intelligence data.

Real estate investment trust REIT. Finacial concept 2022

Funtap

Twenty-six publicly traded real estate investment trusts in the US declared increases to their regular dividends in February, according to S&P Global Market Intelligence data.

Hotel REIT DiamondRock Hospitality Co. (DRH) announced the largest dividend increase in February, raising

This article was written by

Markit
3.29K Followers
IHS Markit (Nasdaq: INFO) is a world leader in critical information, analytics and solutions for the major industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company delivers next-generation information, analytics and solutions to customers in business, finance and government, improving their operational efficiency and providing deep insights that lead to well-informed, confident decisions. IHS Markit has more than 50,000 key business and government customers, including 80 percent of the Fortune Global 500 and the world’s leading financial institutions. Headquartered in London, IHS Markit is committed to sustainable, profitable growth.

Recommended For You

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
DRH--
DiamondRock Hospitality Company
FR--
First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc.
XHR--
Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc.
RIOCF--
RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust
CDPYF--
Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News