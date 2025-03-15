U.S. Equity REIT Capital-Raising Activity More Than Halves In February

Mar. 15, 2025
Summary

  • US equity real estate investment trusts' capital markets activity more than halved during February compared to the previous month.
  • US REITs raised $1.32 billion during February, down 66.7% from the previous month.
  • As of Feb. 28, the healthcare sector raised the most capital year-to-date at $3.04 billion.
  • The retail sector raised $410.4 million, the residential sector pulled in $400.0 million and the self-storage sector raised $350.0 million.

US equity real estate investment trusts' capital markets activity more than halved during February compared to the previous month.

US REITs raised $1.32 billion during February, down 66.7% from the previous month. Debt offerings pulled in $1.30 billion, while common equity offerings raised $23.1 million

