Andrew McElroy is Chief Analyst at Matrixtrade, author of the ebook 'Fractal Market Mastery' and producer of the 'Daily Edge.' The 'Daily Edge' is emailed before each US session and outlines actionable ideas, directional bias, and important levels in the S&P500. It also looks at 'What's Hot,' on any particular day, whether it is commodities, stocks, crypto, or forex.

Andrew has developed a top-down proprietary system that starts with his weekend Seeking Alpha article focusing on the higher timeframes. Fractals, Elliott Wave, and Demark exhaustion signals are all incorporated, as are macro drivers and analysis of the market narrative. It is much more than just a few lines on a chart - it is a system developed over 15 years and proven to deliver a consistent edge.

An independent trader since 2009, Andrew manages a family portfolio of stocks and ETFs with his wife and fellow Seeking Alpha contributor Macrogirl.