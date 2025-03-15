It's been an exciting year for the BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST) as shares approached the $40 level several times. Shares of BST bottomed in April 2024, and on 3 separate occasions since then, downward momentum has tried to break its resistance
BST: I Think It's Time To Start Adding To This High-Yielding CEF Again
Summary
- BST's recent 13% decline presents a buying opportunity due to its strong fundamentals and trading at a discount to NAV.
- Despite market volatility, BST's focus on technology and innovation-driven companies offers long-term growth potential and a nearly 9% yield.
- BST's income strategy, leveraging call options, provides a cushion against market downturns and enhances total return prospects.
- I remain very bullish on BST, believing current market conditions are temporary and favorable rate cuts are likely in the near future.
