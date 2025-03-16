Defending Dividends: Why American Defense Stocks Are The Ultimate Value Play

Mar. 16, 2025
Leo Nelissen
Investing Group
(20min)

Summary

  • European defense stocks are soaring, but valuations are stretched. I see a bigger opportunity in overlooked U.S. defense giants trading at attractive levels with strong dividends and record backlogs.
  • Despite regulatory noise and budget fears, American defense contractors offer rock-solid fundamentals, wide moats, and a history of outperforming the market.
  • With a growth-to-value rotation underway, I'm betting on U.S. defense stocks to deliver alpha. They're undervalued, dividend-rich, and poised for long-term success.
Armored truck Deutschland, großen Schlacht tank-Deutschland

huettenhoelscher/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

So far, 2025 marks the return of value stocks, a thesis I have maintained since the pandemic of 2020/2021.

As we can see below, in both the United States and Europe, value stocks have massively outperformed

This article was written by

Leo Nelissen
41.21K Followers

Leo Nelissen is an analyst focusing on major economic developments related to supply chains, infrastructure, and commodities. He is a contributing author for iREIT®+HOYA Capital.

As a member of the iREIT®+HOYA Capital team, Leo aims to provide insightful analysis and actionable investment ideas, with a particular emphasis on dividend growth opportunities. Learn More.

Analyst's Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of LMT, NOC, GE, LHX, RTX either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

