Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK) went public in April 2024, offering Rubrik Security Cloud as a single control platform for comprehensive data cybersecurity. I think the company will grow its business alongside the rapid growth of business data driven by AI computing. I
Rubrik: Expanding With Business Data Growth; Initiating With 'Buy'
Summary
- Rubrik went public in April 2024, offering Rubrik Security Cloud for comprehensive data cybersecurity, and I am initiating with a 'Buy' rating and $84 target price.
- Rubrik's seamless integration with cloud providers and other cybersecurity companies, along with its single policy engine, simplifies data protection and drives subscription growth.
- Strong recent results include 39% ARR growth and improved subscription ARR contribution margins, driven by operating leverage and efficiency improvements.
- Despite high stock-based compensation and economic risks, Rubrik's platform is well-positioned for rapid growth in data protection, threat prevention, and recovery.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.