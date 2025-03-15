This article examines the US sectoral flows for February 2025 to assess their likely impact on markets as we advance into March 2025. It also includes an impact assessment of major Fed and White House decisions and policies on
Fiscal Flows Bank Credit And The Fed For March
Summary
- Treasury collateral is rising as the Fed halts QT, but the debt ceiling resolution could trigger a bond yield rally.
- February's sectoral flows show a big $267 billion private sector surplus, with fiscal conditions expected to improve in March.
- Potential Trump tax cuts could inject up to $1.1 trillion annually, boosting risk asset markets significantly.
- The Fed's pause on interest rates suggests a cautious approach, with historical patterns indicating a possible recession within a year.
