This was another interesting week as the CPI headline rate came in at 2.8% against an expected 2.9%, and the print on the Producer Price Index came in at 3.2% compared to the consensus estimates of 3.3%. President Trump continued the
Dividend Harvesting Portfolio Week 211: $21,100 Allocated, $2,070.78 In Projected Dividends
Summary
- The Dividend Harvesting Portfolio faced a challenging week, declining by -2.43%, but still maintains a 24.99% return on invested capital and a 9.81% yield.
- I added to Enbridge, BlackRock Science and Technology Trust, and BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, capitalizing on market pullbacks and tariff talks.
- Despite market volatility, the portfolio continues to generate substantial dividend income, with a forward projected annualized dividend income of $2,070.78.
- I remain optimistic about the portfolio's future, planning to add more capital, especially if the market retraces after the FOMC meeting.
