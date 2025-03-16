There’s a cottage industry devoted to finding stock ideas that are tied to major secular growth themes like AI and data center capex, as well as automation and electrification, and that brings me back to Teck Resources (NYSE:
Teck Resources Offers A Low-Tech Play On High-Tech Growth
Summary
- Teck Resources (TECK) is poised for significant copper production growth, driven by multiple expansion and greenfield projects, potentially reaching over 800kt by 2028.
- The sale of met coal operations refocuses Teck on base metals, better aligning the company with rising copper demand from electrification and decarbonization.
- Despite mixed Q4 results and modestly disappointing 2025 guidance, the long-term thesis remains strong with substantial production and profit growth expected.
- Teck's valuation appears attractive, with potential 20%+ upside, supported by high single-digit revenue growth, 40%+ EBITDA margins, and robust FCF margins in the coming years.
