Summary

  • Recent months have not been kind to Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, even as the company continues to grow and trade on the cheap.
  • The firm has seen strong financial performance with revenue up 16.7%, net income rising from $172.6M to $242.5M, and significant operating cash flow improvements.
  • Concerns include a drop in backlog homes, rising cancellation rates, and potential labor shortages, but net new orders and share buybacks indicate confidence.
  • Shares are attractively priced, making Taylor Morrison Home Corporation a compelling opportunity, despite market uncertainties and potential economic challenges.
this is an exterior photo of a home for sale in beverly hills, ca

Wirestock/iStock via Getty Images

If you follow my work closely, you likely know that I am a big fan of the home building market. I currently own shares in one of the firms in this space. That is none other than Hovnanian Enterprises (

Daniel is an avid and active professional investor.

He runs Crude Value Insights, a value-oriented newsletter aimed at analyzing the cash flows and assessing the value of companies in the oil and gas space. His primary focus is on finding businesses that are trading at a significant discount to their intrinsic value by employing a combination of Benjamin Graham's investment philosophy and a contrarian approach to the market and the securities therein. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of HOV either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

