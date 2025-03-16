GAP is where I want to be, in retail at least. Amid a wave of discouraging news on the retail and tariff front, The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GAP) has seen its stock tumble ~10% in the past ~week following a commanding Q4 earnings
Gap Stock Looks Like A Formidable Bargain Following Retail Sector Pullback
Summary
- Gap stock has given up the majority of its post-earnings bump as investors have downgraded their view of retail, seemingly across the board.
- GAP's portfolio of brands, including Old Navy, Banana Republic and Athleta, offers stability and diversification.
- While revenues have been rangebound for more than a decade, recent margin progress has driven earnings.
- With little immediate U.S. import tariff exposure, GAP's ~9x P/E multiple looks like a formidable steal. Investors should consider taking advantage of the recent drop likely due to index selling.
