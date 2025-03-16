LFSC: A New Small-Cap Health Care ETF Prioritizing Innovation Before Profits

Summary

  • LFSC is a relatively new actively managed small-cap health care ETF with $49 million in assets under management and a 0.54% expense ratio after waivers.
  • Although LFSC launched just five months ago, the team at Emerald Advisers is highly experienced and has managed a small-cap fund that's consistently outperformed its benchmark for 30+ years.
  • With LFSC, Emerald leverages its proven ten-step bottom-up research process, which includes interviewing customers, competitors, and suppliers, and developing financial and valuation models.
  • My fundamental analysis revealed consistent sales growth around 25% over the last five, three, and one-year periods. However, a major red flag is that two-thirds of the portfolio is unprofitable.
  • As a result, and even after considering how small-cap valuations are at historical lows, I don't recommend LFSC because it's too speculative. However, the strategy is fascinating and possibly appropriate for risk-takers interested in emerging health care stocks.

2025 Trends concept. A businessman working on laptop with 2025 TRENDS globe and icons representing AI, e-commerce, finance, healthcare, online work, biotechnology, technology and green business.

Boy Wirat/iStock via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

The F/m Emerald Life Sciences Innovation ETF (LFSC) is backed by a portfolio management team with 32+ years of industry experience and an excellent long-term track record outperforming the Russell 2000 Growth

The Sunday Investor has completed all the educational requirements for the Chartered Investment Manager designation and is on track to become a licensed options and derivatives trading advisor. Focusing on U.S. Equity ETFs, The Sunday Investor maintains a comprehensive ETF Database that tracks the performance and fundamentals for nearly 1,000 funds. He is active in the comments section and ready to answer questions about any ETF you might considering.

