Week Ahead: New FOMC Projections; BOE, BOJ, And Riksbank Standpat, While SNB To Approach Zero-Bound (Again)
Summary
- The architects of the new US foreign economic policy expected dollar appreciation to absorb some of the cost of US tariffs and expected some exporters to cut prices.
- The risk of partial federal US government shutdown was minimized but, in some ways, it sets the stage for a larger confrontation later.
- The yuan remains closely managed and Chinese officials seek and have obtained relative stability through formal and informal mechanisms.
- We have noted the increased correlation between the changes in the Australian dollar's exchange rate and the Canadian dollar.
