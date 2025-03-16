Preferreds/Bond Weekly Review: Couple Of New Issues

Mar. 16, 2025 4:37 AM ET, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
ADS Analytics
Investing Group Leader
(5min)

Summary

  • We take a look at the action in preferreds and baby bonds through the first week of March and highlight some of the key themes we are watching.
  • Most preferreds sectors declined due to rising Treasury yields and wider spreads, reflecting weaker risk sentiment and lower equity prices.
  • PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust issued a new 9% 2030 bond, trading at an 8.35% yield, offering a stable book value profile.
  • Rithm Property Trust launched a 9.875% Series C preferred, transitioning to commercial real estate lending and benefiting from a clean portfolio.
  • Portfolio adjustments included reducing RCB and SAT allocations, adding MITN and PMTV for their stable book values and diversified business lines.
  • Looking for a portfolio of ideas like this one? Members of Systematic Income get exclusive access to our subscriber-only portfolios. Learn More »

A double exposure image of skyscrapers with overlay of financial graphs, set against a blurred background, illustrating the concept of business growth

peshkov

Welcome to another installment of our Preferreds/Bond Market Weekly Review, where we discuss preferred stock and baby bond market activity from both the bottom-up, highlighting individual news and events, as well as top-down, providing an overview of the broader market. We also try

Check out Systematic Income and explore our Income Portfolios, engineered with both yield and risk management considerations.

Use our powerful Interactive Investor Tools to navigate the BDC, CEF, OEF, preferred and baby bond markets.

Read our Investor Guides: to CEFs, Preferreds and PIMCO CEFs.

Check us out on a no-risk basis - sign up for a 2-week free trial!

This article was written by

ADS Analytics
12.87K Followers

ADS Analytics is a team of analysts with experience in research and trading departments at several industry-leading global investment banks. They focus on generating income ideas from a range of security types including: CEFs, ETFs and mutual funds, BDCs as well as individual preferred stocks and baby bonds.

ADS Analytics runs the investing group Systematic Income which features 3 different portfolios for a range of yield targets as well interactive tools for investors, daily updates and a vibrant community.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of PMTV, MITN either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
PMT--
PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust
PMTV--
PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust NT 30
RPT--
Rithm Property Trust Inc.
RC--
Ready Capital Corporation
SAR--
Saratoga Investment Corp
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News