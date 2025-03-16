Four months ago, I reiterated a 'hold' on Hut 8 (NASDAQ:HUT) (TSX:HUT:CA) after what, I felt, was a half decent third quarter report for the company. At that time, my biggest issue with the buying HUT shares was what, I felt, was
Hut 8: Paper Gains Mask A Brutal 2024
Summary
- Four months ago, I recommended holding off on Hut 8 due to its inflated valuation despite a decent Q3 report.
- More recently, HUT 8 was able to grow total revenue by 69% for the full year 2024. Gross margins improved, but the company still lost money during the year.
- The reported $338 million in positive net income for 2024 was entirely due to a $509 million unrealized gain in the company's Bitcoin holdings.
- Given the company's stock is getting close to its book value at the end of 2024, I suspect further downside in HUT is somewhat limited. But I'd wager BTC outperforms.
