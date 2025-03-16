Wall Street Week Ahead

All eyes are on the Federal Reserve next week, with the central bank scheduled to deliver its second interest rate decision of the year. Markets expect the Fed to keep rates steady, and the real focus will be on the updated dot plot and Chairman Jerome Powell's press conference.



Sentiment has been slammed by U.S. President Donald Trump's back-and-forth on tariffs and trade war escalation, and growth prospects for the world's largest economy have soured. Traders will be looking at the dot plot to get an idea of the Fed's growth projections, and will be keenly watching for any commentary on tariffs from Powell.



In terms of earnings, investors will receive quarterly results from two heavyweight names in the world's largest shoe company Nike (NKE) and global economic bellwether FedEx (FDX).

Earnings

Earnings spotlight: Monday, March 17 - Science Applications International (SAIC) and FinVolution (FINV). See the full earnings calendar.



Earnings spotlight: Tuesday, March 18 - KE Holdings (BEKE), XPeng (XPEV), Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME), ZTO Express (ZTO), and HealthEquity (HQY). See the full earnings calendar.



Earnings spotlight: Wednesday, March 19 - General Mills (GIS), GDS Holdings (GDS), Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings (OLLI), Sportradar (SRAD), and Five Below (FIVE). See the full earnings calendar.



Earnings spotlight: Thursday, March 20 - Accenture (ACN), Nike, Micron Technology (MU), FedEx, and Darden Restaurants (DRI). See the full earnings calendar.

As if the last three weeks weren’t frenetic enough, investors should brace for a jam-packed week of market-moving news flow in the week ahead, highlighted by the Federal Reserve's rate decision on Wednesday. The Fed will surely hold rates steady for a second straight meeting at the 4.50% upper bound, but markets will be keenly focused on commentary from Fed Chair Powell and on updated economic projections. The closely watched "dot plots" – which show the FOMC's expectations for inflation, growth, unemployment, and interest rates – will show whether recent tariff rollouts have materially shifted the monetary policy outlook.



REITs and Homebuilders, the most “Fed-sensitive” market segments in recent years, will also be in focus as traders parse the latest interest rate outlook alongside a busy slate of housing market data, including Housing Starts, Builder Sentiment, and Existing Home Sales. Housing markets – which have exhibited notably strong "counter-cyclical" performance trends over the past decade, including the surprising early-pandemic "boom" - have shown signs of life in recent weeks as mortgage rates have retreated to October 2024 lows. We’ll be focused on results from Lennar (LEN) on Thursday afternoon for real-time color on the state of play in the $50T U.S. housing market, the largest and most economically significant asset class in the world.



