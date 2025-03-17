Merck KGaA: Still A Bit Too Expensive

The Investment Doctor
Investing Group Leader
(7min)

Summary

  • Merck KGaA's stock remains a 'hold' due to its high valuation, trading at an earnings multiple of around 20 and a 4.5% free cash flow yield.
  • The company generated 4.75B EUR in adjusted operating cash flow and 2.55B EUR in net free cash flow, equating to 5.86 EUR per share.
  • Merck's 2025 guidance includes 21.5-22.9B EUR in revenue and 6.1-6.6B EUR in EBITDA, with significant growth expected in the Life Science division.
  • Potential large M&A deals in the Life Science segment could be a catalyst, but the current valuation keeps me on the sidelines.
  • Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of European Small-Cap Ideas get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »
Building at Merck Headquarters in Darmstadt, Germany

Anne Czichos

Introduction

Merck KGaA (OTCPK:MKGAF) (OTCPK:MKKGY) was established as a pharmacy in the 17th century in Germany. Not to be confused with its US-based counterpart Merck (MRK), the German company continues to expand in its life science

Consider joining European Small-Cap Ideas to gain exclusive access to actionable research on appealing Europe-focused investment opportunities, and to the real-time chat function to discuss ideas with similar-minded investors!

This article was written by

The Investment Doctor
22.54K Followers

The Investment Doctor is a financial writer, highlighting European small-caps with a 5-7 year investment horizon. He strongly believes a portfolio should consist of a mixture of dividend and growth stocks.

He is the leader of the investment group European Small Cap Ideas which offers exclusive access to actionable research on appealing Europe-focused investment opportunities not found elsewhere. The a focus is on high-quality ideas in the small-cap space, with emphasis on capital gains and dividend income for continuous cash flow. Features include: two model portfolios - the European Small Cap Ideas portfolio and the European REIT Portfolio, weekly updates, educational content to learn more about the European investing opportunities, and an active chat room to discuss the latest developments of the portfolio holdings. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About MKGAF Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on MKGAF

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
MKGAF
--
MKKGY
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News