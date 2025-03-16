Buy 7 'Safer' Dividend Dogs Of 23 February Barron's Better Bets Than T-Bills

Fredrik Arnold
Investing Group Leader
Summary

  • Seven of the ten lowest-priced BBB "Safer" dividend stocks, including Altria, Verizon, and Conagra, meet the dogcatcher ideal of dividends from $1000 invested exceeding single share prices.
  • Analysts project 15.22% to 43.43% net gains for top-ten BBB dividend dogs by March 2026, with U.S. Bancorp and KeyCorp leading.
  • Five BBB stocks, such as KeyCorp and Truist, show negative free cash flow margins, making them unsafe buys despite high yields.
  • A 43% market correction or dividend increases could make all ten top BBB dividend dogs fair priced, enhancing their investment appeal.
  • In an interview with Barron’s, Steven Wieting, strategist at Citi Wealth, noted that a growing dividend is a tangible benefit for shareholders and a hallmark of companies with strong balance sheets.“Nobody can fake a dividend,” he said.
Alpine shepherd

Agency Animal Picture/Stockbyte via Getty Images

Foreword

While half of this collection of Barron’s Better Bets (BBB) is too pricey, or reveals somewhat skinny dividends, seven of the ten lowest priced Dogs with the “Safest” dividends the BBB are ready to buy. March finds Altria (

Get The Barron's Better Bets Dividend Story

This article was written by

Fredrik Arnold
31.04K Followers

Fredrik Arnold is a retired quality service analyst sharing investment ideas with a primary focus on dividend yields by utilizing free cash flow and one-year total returns as trading indicators.

He is the leader of the investing group The Dividend Dog Catcher, where he shares a minimum of one new dividend stock idea per week with focus on yield or extraordinary financial circumstances. All ideas are archived and available after weekly announcement. Learn more.

