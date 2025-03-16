Editor's note: Seeking Alpha is proud to welcome Julia Ostian as a new contributing analyst. You can become one too! Share your best investment idea by submitting your article for review to our editors. Get published, earn money, and unlock exclusive SA Premium access.
C3.ai Is Growing, But So Are Its Problems
Summary
- Despite reporting solid revenue growth in Q3 2025, C3.ai stock has dropped approximately 35% over the past month, raising concerns of whether or not the drop was justified.
- One of the major strengths and risks of C3.ai is its partnerships with giants like Microsoft, Amazon, and Alphabet.
- Despite steady revenue growth, the company remains deeply unprofitable with growing operating losses, and deeply negative EBIT margin.
- Valuation remains questionable, and while artificial intelligence stocks tend to be overvalued, overlooking companies' financial struggles, the main concern is whether their business will ever justify this valuation.
- At its current price, C3.ai is a hold, due to its uncertain growth trajectory, operating losses, and tough competition. Before investing in C3.ai, I would rather wait for better macroeconomic conditions and more clear indications of profitability.
