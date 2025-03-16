FedEx Corporation (FDX) is set to report its Q3 results on March 20 after market close. I last wrote about FDX stock on September 20, after it reported its Q1 results, and I titled the article "
FedEx Q3 Earnings Preview: Too Many Risks To Get Bullish
Summary
- FedEx Corporation is scheduled to report its Q3 results on March 20 after the market closes.
- FedEx faces economic uncertainty, tariff risks, and weak consumer sentiment going into earnings, meaning more downward revisions could be on the way.
- Downward revisions for EPS, revenue, and free cash flow have been common recently.
- The Freight spinoff could unlock value, but with a mid-2026 timeline, it's not an immediate catalyst for the stock.
- While FedEx's valuation isn't expensive, bearish momentum, weak earnings trends, and cyclical risks lead me to reiterate a Hold rating.
