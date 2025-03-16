In the past, I have written frequently about Fresenius SE (OTCPK:FSNUF) (OTCPK:FSNUY), but it has been over a year since I published an article. In my last article I argued that we can hope
Fresenius: Turnaround For Company, Stock Price
Summary
- Fresenius SE has shown significant improvement, with a 50% stock price increase and strong financial results, including a 50.6% rise in operating income.
- The company's restructuring into two segments, Helios and Kabi, has driven growth, particularly in the high-potential biosimilar market.
- Fresenius has reduced its debt levels and reinstated its dividend, signaling financial health and commitment to shareholder returns.
- Despite current undervaluation, I may sell once Fresenius reaches its intrinsic value, as it lacks a wide economic moat and is not a great long-term investment.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of FSNUF either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.